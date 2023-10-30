New Nuevo is a shop in Historic Old Town that carries some of the state’s best-kept secrets. The local spot is launching a week-long culinary series, “Nuevo Bites,” this December, featuring food-tasting events and mixology classes.

The experience will highlight the food, coffee, wine, spirits, and landscapes of Route 66 in Albuquerque. The lineup includes Scalo, Teddy Roe’s, Central Bodega, and many others. With a chef’s table dinner, chocolate and wine pairings, and a mixology event, Nuevo Bites celebrates New Mexican cuisine.

Tickets for Nuevo Bites will go on sale on Wednesday, November 1, and are expected to sell out quickly. To learn more about New Nuevo, click here.