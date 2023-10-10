The Balloon Fiesta is in full swing, bringing with it hundreds of thousands of people. During Albuquerque’s biggest week for tourism, local businesses are taking the spotlight; one of those businesses is New Nuevo.

New Nuevo is a gift shop located in Old Town. The spot features New Mexican-made goods that are thoughtfully curated. Finds from New Nuevo can even be shipped across the country, giving people a chance to experience a bit of New Mexico from any location.

The shop is hosting a variety of vendors during its Balloon Fiesta Pop-Up. The visiting vendors are as follows:

New Nuevo is located at 2043 S Plaza Street in northwest Albuquerque. The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about New Nuevo, click here.