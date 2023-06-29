NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re into dirt bikes and four-wheelers, listen up. New Mexico has new requirements for off-highway motor vehicles designed to protect the safety of all those who use them while ensuring they ride responsibly.

New Mexico law requires anyone younger than 18 who will operate an OHV on public lands or any ATV or ROV on authorized paved roads to possess an OHV safety permit during use. However, because the physical skills required for safe operation differ from one type of OHV to another, we recommend taking a safety class for the type of machine to be operated.

Now people can pre-register using the New Mexico online license system for a scheduled safety class. Visit wildlife.state.nm.us.