NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is the first state in the nation to have its own official state aroma. Come August and September, the smoky-sweet scent of roasting green chile will fill the air. It’s an iconic scent in the Land of Enchantment that now places around town have taken it up a notch and made into candles.

Below are two spots you can get a green chile candle.

Seraparito Supply Co.

Green Chile Candle

Green Chile air freshener

Green Chile wax

People can also buy it at Ojo Spa Resort

Enchante Sugar