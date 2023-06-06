NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is the first state in the nation to have its own official state aroma. Come August and September, the smoky-sweet scent of roasting green chile will fill the air. It’s an iconic scent in the Land of Enchantment that now places around town have taken it up a notch and made into candles.
Below are two spots you can get a green chile candle.
- Green Chile Candle
- Green Chile air freshener
- Green Chile wax
- People can also buy it at Ojo Spa Resort
- Roasted Green Chile Candle
- Local New Mexico, located at Cotton Wood Mall
- They started ‘The New Mexico Collection ‘Tao’s Candle’. They started this collection of candles to honor her mother who passed away. She was a 12th-generation New Mexican, born and raised in Taos.