NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is the first state in the nation to have its own official state aroma. Come August and September, the smoky-sweet scent of roasting green chile will fill the air. It’s an iconic scent in the Land of Enchantment that now places around town have taken it up a notch and made into candles.

Below are two spots you can get a green chile candle.

Seraparito Supply Co.

  • Green Chile Candle
  • Green Chile air freshener
  • Green Chile wax
  • People can also buy it at Ojo Spa Resort

Enchante Sugar

  • Roasted Green Chile Candle
  • Local New Mexico, located at Cotton Wood Mall
  • They started ‘The New Mexico Collection ‘Tao’s Candle’. They started this collection of candles to honor her mother who passed away. She was a 12th-generation New Mexican, born and raised in Taos.