The annual B2B Expo will feature the Best Local Brand Awards. Along with wonderful networking opportunities, this year’s event will also feature a new ‘pro-talks’ seminar with some of the state’s top business professionals over 125 vendors an added job fair, and more.

If you have a great brand they want you to come out and show people what you have. You still have time to enter it ends March 17 at 4 p.m. Anyone who has a business such as a commercial, nonprofit or franchise who is available to make decisions in the state of New Mexico can participate. The last time they did this, some people walked away with about $9,000 in awards.

This is the first year that they will have it since the pandemic and they wish it’s just as grand as it was. There will be one 1st place winner in two different categories: Commercial Business and Nonprofit Organization.