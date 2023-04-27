Creating theater for kids by kids. That is the mission of New Mexico’s Young Actors. Each year they present two musicals and two plays for school children and the public to enjoy. The latest production they’re getting ready to perform is “Big Bad.” It is the courtroom drama of the Big Bad Wolf and only the audience will decide if he’s innocent or guilty.

The most notorious criminal in the land, the Big Bad Wolf, is the defendant in a class-action lawsuit and the audience determines whether the accused is innocent or guilty. Enjoy the courtroom hijinks in this reprise of Alec Strumm’s Big Bad. They will be on tour going to school and performing this musical.

They will be touring New Mexico Schools from May 1-5, 2023. If you would like to reserve call NMYA 505-821-8055. The public performance will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at holdmyticket.