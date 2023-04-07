This April, The New Mexico Young Actors are back at the KiMo Theatre to perform Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr.

Everyone knows the iconic Disney movie The Little Mermaid, and New Mexico Young Actors are getting ready to perform. Ava Ronchetti and Ava Mitchie, both actors playing Ariel stated that to prepare they did a lot of swimming.

Ava Ronchetti explained how she hopes the audience understands all the messages behind the movie. How putting too much pressure on your kids can lead them to become rebellious and also kids should understand that sometimes parents do know what’s best for each other.

The Little Mermaid will be performing at the KiMo Theatre from April 15-16 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and for 12 and under $10.00. Tickets can be purchased here.