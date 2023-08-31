The New Mexico Technology Council (NMTC) is working to further the local economy by fostering technological advancement and innovation in the Land of Enchantment. In order to recognize fast-rising New Mexico-owned and operated tech companies, the council is hosting its Flying 40 Awards.

The NMTC plays a huge role in promoting collaboration, education, and networking for businesses in New Mexico. The awards aim to support companies that are working to diversify the local economy and spur development within the state.

One of the multi-year recipients of the award is Holmans USA. Holmans is a technology reseller that was founded in 1955. The business offers services in IT product solutions, including e-commerce integration systems, supply chain management, hardware security disablement, and more. The Flying 40 Awards allow companies like Holmans to build community within the state.

One of the NMTC’s many events throughout the year is the Flying 40 Awards. This year’s event will be the council’s 26th annual awards ceremony. It will take place on Thursday, September 7, at 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The family-friendly event will include a cocktail reception, music by DJ Rucker, and, of course, the awards ceremony. Tickets for the event are $55 individually, $200 for four, $450 for ten, and $700 for 20. To register for the event, click here.

The Flying 40 Awards are part of the NMTC’s Tech Summit; to learn more about the summit, click here.