The New Mexico Tech inventors and entrepreneurs workshop is an accelerator event that works to identify new technological and scientific talent right here in New Mexico. This year inventors from across the state will have an opportunity to meet well-connected leaders in the industry, who can help navigate the processes required to take an idea and turn it into a reality.

The 2023 Inventors and Entrepreneurs Workshop will be on April 13 & 14. Located at the Fidel Student Union Building at the New Mexico Tech, in Socorro NM.

Event Registration:

NMT Alumni, NMT Faculty & Students with ID in all schools – $35.00

Early registration, before March 31st – $50.00

Registration – $65

New Mexico Tech has hosted the inventors & entrepreneurs workshop since 2016. The workshop creates opportunities to transform an idea into a commercially viable product by bringing together people with ideas, startups, and investors. This year the keynote speaker will be Ed Fries, an NMT alum, video game programmer, entrepreneur, and investor. In the 1980s Fries was one of the first developers of video games like Atari and Microsoft Game Studios.

