Presented by the New Mexico Tech Council, the New Mexico Tech Summit is a two-day event that will feature a lineup of innovators presenting on topics from AI to cyber security business solutions, AR, VR, aerospace and more.

Formerly known as the ExperienceIT, the 2023 NM Tech Summit returns September 7–8. Following two days of breakout sessions on various tech-related topics and keynote addresses, events culminate with the presentation of the Flying 40 Awards on Friday, September 8.

Tickets are available to NMTC members and non-members. For more information visit nmtechcouncil.org.