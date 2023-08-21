The New Mexico Tech Summit is the state’s largest tech conference featuring over 90 speakers and 60 sponsors. This event is inclusive and everyone is encouraged to attend. The event has something for everyone.

Formerly known as the ExperienceIT, the 2023 NM Tech Summit returns September 7–8. Following two days of sessions on tech-related topics and keynote addresses, there will be a presentation of the Flying 40 Awards on Friday, September 8.

Tickets are available to NMTC members and non-members. For more information visit nmtechcouncil.org.