They just became national champions. The New Mexico Tech Rugby Team, known as ‘The Miners’ are celebrating its victory.

They just won the National 15’s champion title in Dallas, TX. Coach Gearoid Dunbar NMT Rugby Coach, explains the different games played by the team. He explains a 15’s game as 15 players on 15 with 80-minute playtime. He also explains a game of 7’s as 7 players on 7 with 14-minute playtime.

New Mexico Tech is a well-known university on and off the field that offers students a very intense program. They have an upcoming 7’s tournament in New Orleans. It will be Memorial Day weekend and play that Saturday through Monday. For more information, visit nmt.edu/physrec/clubs/index.php.