It’s all about the ink. One of the largest tattoo conventions is taking place this weekend in Albuquerque. The event will bring over 400 artists to join in on this one-of-a-kind event.

The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta will take place from July 8-10, hours vary per day. Attendees can buy tickets at the door or online. Day passes run at $20 per day and the weekend pass will cover all three days for $30. Individuals can stop by to get a tattoo or just check out who has stopped by Albuquerque. To learn more visit, newmexicotattoofiesta.com/.