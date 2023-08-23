Summer is slowly winding down but there is still time to hit the lake before it’s too cold to do so. As easy as it is to fall in love with New Mexico’s lakes it’s incredibly important to remember that boating is not without its risks.

Before heading out on the water, sign up to take a “Boating Safety Course.” You are required to have a boater education card if you operate a vessel propelled by a motor (gasoline and/or electric) or if you operate a sailboat.

The New Mexico State Parks’ mission is to protect and enhance natural and cultural resources. There are fire restrictions in all State Parks and they highly encourage people to check them out before heading out and plan accordingly. You can visit their website.

Find a course, here. For more information on the boating safety course, click here.