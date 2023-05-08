It’s almost summer, which means boating season in New Mexico. As fun as boating can be, it’s also incredibly important to make sure you take safety seriously to avoid an accident from happening.

The New Mexico State Parks’ mission is to protect and enhance natural and cultural resources, provide first-class recreational and educational facilities and opportunities, and promote public safety to benefit and enrich the lives of visitors.

Before heading out on the water, sign up to take a “Boating Safety Course.” You are required to have a boater education card if you operate a vessel propelled by a motor (gasoline and/or electric) or if you operate a sailboat.

You are exempt from taking the course if you meet the following criteria:

You were born before January 1, 1989.

You are not a New Mexico resident and hold a valid boater education card from another state.

You are renting a boat and have received safety instructions and have completed a dockside safety checklist provided by the rental agent.

You operate a government vessel exempt from state registration.

Find a course, here. For more information on the boating safety course, click here.

Reservations for camping can be made through their website and Reserve America. You can make your reservation here https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/find-a-park/. Yearly and day-use passes can also be purchased online