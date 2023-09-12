The New Mexico State Fair is in full swing, bringing food, culture, and creativity for the ten-day event. One of the biggest draws to the state fair year in and year out is the New Mexico State Fair rodeo.

Rodeo Manager Dustin Murray explains what makes the rodeo a must-attend event. Not only is the state fair rodeo one of the top 40 largest in the nation, but the prize money has also increased by 35%, attracting the best athletes in the world.

This year, the New Mexico State Fair is offering a combination of stand-alone rodeo nights and rodeo/concert pairings. The rodeos will feature bareback riding, bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and more. For the first time ever, the New Mexico State Fair rodeo will be televised on The Cowboy Channel.

Tickets for the rodeos range in price from $15 to $75, and each rodeo and concert ticket includes admission to the fairgrounds. The rodeos start each night at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m., followed by concerts. To view the entire rodeo and concert lineup for the 2023 state fair, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.