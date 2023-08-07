The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame is set to host its 49th annual induction banquet on Saturday, August 19. Five new members are being awarded and inducted into the hall of fame as the class of 2022: Jennifer Goble Poyer, Cheryl Johnson, Ty Murray, Cindy Roybal, and Danny Villanueva.

The 2023 banquet will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center, with the reception starting at 3:30 p.m. and the banquet beginning at 5 p.m.

Cheryl Johnson, one of this year’s inductees, was a top athlete at Manzano High School, competing in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Johnson started her college career at New Mexico State University, where she played volleyball. She transferred to the University of New Mexico and quickly became one of the university’s top softball players. Johnson has shared her skills with New Mexican athletes as a PE teacher; volleyball, basketball, and softball coach; assistant principal; principal; and athletic director for high schools around the state.

For more information on this year’s other inductees, click here.