A local singer-songwriter is making a name for himself not only here in the Land of Enchantment but across the country. Shane Wallin is no stranger to New Mexico he’s been making music since 2010 and he has been known to land shows all over the southwest.

Wallin has a new single titled “East of Albuquerque” and a new single which releases this month on August 17th. The upcoming single is called “New Mexico“. Those interested in catching Shane Wallin can see him live around Albuquerque and Santa Fe. A list of his shows can be found here. To learn more, visit https://www.shanewallinmusic.com/.