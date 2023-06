The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival is proud to present two Shakespeare plays at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park. There will be multiple performances running through July 8 giving everyone a chance to get out and see what the hype is all about.

There will be performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Comedy of Errors. They will be available Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for free. Pre-play music starts at 6:45 p.m.