“New Mexico Rocks is a, if I do say so myself, is a great crystal store.” And owner, Greg Gorenc couldn’t be more right. New Mexico Rocks are located inside the Cottonwood Mall, they are the place to experience all things crystals, gems and even custom pieces.

“We sell all types of crystal specimens; we also make a lot of custom jewelry with the gemstones. We also do a lot of workshops, and we feature a lot of local artists as well,” says Cailin Robinson, the Co-Owner of New Mexico Rocks.

The duo started out as an Etsy shop during the pandemic. Greg taught himself how to make the jewelry and Cailin started a YouTube channel called ‘The Crystal Guy‘, where he would talk about the stones they sell and add some science into each episode. They said that their Etsy shop quickly took off and they grew into a kiosk at the Cottonwood Mall, eventually moving into their new storefront on the first level.

New Mexico Rocks also specializes in creating custom jewelry and they try to make it a very personalized experience from start to finish for each individual.

“The jewelry making and the custom jewelry making is something that we’re really proud of here,” says Gorenc, “we say yes, we always say yes.”

“They come in and they might want their birthstone, or their kids’ birthstones or certain stones, or energies or vibes or colors and we love working with them and making that happen for them, most of the times while they wait right here in the store. So, they can shop around while we make them their custom piece or they can sit back and watch us make their custom piece and create kind of a nice memory with that,” says Robinson.

New Mexico Rocks guarantees the bracelets they make so if anything happens to them, they will replace them for free and they also offer free sizing for jewelry. They also take their gift-giving very seriously. If an item being purchased is a gift, they will gift wrap it for you and write on a card the name of the stones for you and what they are known for.

“What makes these special as gifts is that level of thoughtfulness,” says Gorenc, “being able to put together something special, that’s totally one of a kind, that level of thoughtfulness and meaning behind the gift is what makes what we sell particularly special.

But New Mexico Rocks doesn’t just sell their jewelry. In their store, you will find a few cases that showcase the work of local artists right here from New Mexico.

The store also loves hosting events. They recently did a numerology workshop and are looking to expand into workshops using crystal singing bowls, as well as rockhounding workshops and tarot card reading all in the new year.

They also sell their jewelry at the giftshop located inside the museum for the Bureau of Geology at New Mexico Tech.

“They actually approached us and asked if they can feature our handmade gemstone jewelry in their giftshop. So, we’re actually the sole provider of the gemstone jewelry at the Bureau of Geology at New Mexico Tech…so that’s pretty cool,” says Robinson.

If you’re looking for more of New Mexico Rocks, be sure to follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

“One thing that we do that’s really special on Instagram are our live shows,” says Gorenc, “so, sometimes after hours, which is kind of special for our customer too, we’ll go live, and we’ll exhibit some of the new things that we have.”

Next time you’re in the Cottonwood Mall, go check them out. They are located on the first level of the Cottonwood Mall, next to JC Penney and the carousel. They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re pretty much the only crystal store on this side of town, that we know about. So, we’re really happy to serve the community,” says Robinson.

Something worth mentioning is that if Greg Gorenc looked familiar, it may be because you recognized him as a principal character of the hit film Pitch Perfect.

“I was actually one of the principal cast members of the film ‘Pitch Perfect’. I was one of the Trebelmakers from the original film from 2012. If you’re interested in checking it out, I am the one who dyed bleach blonde, so you’ll see me throughout that whole movie; it was an amazing experience. And, to tie it into what I am doing now, even back then, before then, I was such a huge fan of crystals and gemstones and sort of wearing them and keeping them for energy and luck and things like that. And I had them with me in my costumes and my wardrobe pieces from Pitch Perfect, in my trailer and everything…crystals and gemstones and everything. So, it’s nice to kind of pivot and do something a little bit more, I don’t know, sustainable and something that’s kind of a little bit more personally gratifying with the stones. But yeah, it was an amazing experience; I am proud of it. You know, every time it’s on TV my mom texts me and I get a little bit of a thrill, so it’s cool. It was a great experience,” says Gorenc.