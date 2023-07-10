ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road trips can be fun especially when you see unique roadside attractions. Travel Awaits has released a list of “15 Best Roadside Attractions In The U.S.,” and Alamogordo made the list with it’s “Largest Pistachio” attraction.

According to Travel Awaits, “McGinn’s Pistachio Tree Ranch is home to the World’s Largest Pistachio.” The 30 feet pistachio started as a tribute from Tim McGinn to his father Tom who started the grape farm.

