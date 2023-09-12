The New Mexico Restaurant Association is a non-profit that supports restaurants in New Mexico by promoting and protecting their values and interests. The organization recently received a New Mexico Society of Association Executives “Community Impact Award” for its Serving New Mexico Fund.

The fund assists employees in the restaurant industry who are facing hardship. The association has been helping New Mexicans through the fund during difficult circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 Northern New Mexico wildfires.

The association has raised over $400,000 for the fund and has given away over 600 grants, ranging from $250 to $500. The fund is currently still taking both donations and applications for assistance. To donate to the fund, click here. To apply for assistance, click here.