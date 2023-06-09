The National Latino Behavioral Health Association is a non-profit dedicated to the well-being of Latinos across New Mexico and the U.S. They help behavioral health providers learn how to more effectively reach out to, serve and treat Latino individuals, families, and communities to improve behavioral health.

Ayudantes Recursos y Apoyos is here to help anyone in need of clinical services to individuals impacted by the fires and floods in New Mexico. Have you been impacted by the Hermits Peak or Calf Canyon Wildfires? Help is here for you, you can call 505-954-1057 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. or visit helpisherenm.org. If you live in or have been displaced from your home in Mora, Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, or Valencia counties help is here and available.