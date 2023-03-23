We are in the middle of National Poison Prevention Week and the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center works to manage poisonings while providing poison prevention and clinical education.

Although the third week in March is National Poison Prevention week, New Mexico chooses the whole month of March to educate the community. New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center believes that there is a lot of material that they need to cover, that’s why they choose to extend it to a full month.

Jacqueline Kakos, health education coordinator, shared that her job is to go around town providing the community with healthy tips and what to do if a child or a pet was to get poisoned.

They will be having a live stream on their Facebook page, on March 24 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. With a question answer about preventing pets from getting into poisoning substances.