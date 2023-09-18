NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Philharmonic has plenty of events coming up for people of all ages including families.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the New Mexico Philharmonic will host its first Coffee Concert of the season at St. John’s United Methodist Church, located at 2626 Arizona St. NE in Albuquerque. at 10:45 a.m.

Classical Concerts start on Sept. 30 with pianist Jonathan Mamora. Mamora and music director Roberto Minczuk will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninoff’s birth. The concert will take place at 6 p.m. at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque.

In October, there will be four concerts as part of the New Mexico Philharmonic’s Mozart Festival. The concerts will be held on Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 21, and Oct. 22.

Then on Feb. 17, the New Mexico Philharmonic will put on Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” Doctor Jaren Trost said music can help ease anxiety, reduce pain and help some people with Alzheimers connect back to their past.

For a full list of New Mexico Philharmonic events and to buy tickets, click here.