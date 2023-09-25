The New Mexico Philharmonic is gearing up for a jam-packed 2023/2024 season. Performing pieces by Rachmaninoff, Mozart, Strauss, and more, this season is bringing the works of many composers to life.

To kick off this season, the philharmonic will be celebrating Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday with its “Celebrating Rachmaninoff” concert. The performance will be held on Saturday, September 30, starting at 6 p.m. For the performance of “Piano Concerto No. 2” and “Symphony No. 1,” Roberto Minczuk will direct the philharmonic, and Jonathan Mamora will be the featured pianist. The concert will be held at Popejoy Hall on Cornell Drive.

The philharmonic is also hosting an upcoming “Power Concert” on Sunday, October 1. The performance will be the first of this year’s “Power Concert” series of “illuminating, affordable, family-friendly concerts.” The October performance will be “The Piano, Percussion, & Rachmaninoff,” featuring music by Rachmaninoff, Strauss, Williams, and more. The “Power Concert” will take place at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Carlisle Boulevard.

With four different performances coming up in October, the NM Phil is also hosting its “Mozart Festival.” The series will highlight works by Mozart and his rival, Salieri. The performances will be held on Saturday, October 7, Sunday, October 8, Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22.