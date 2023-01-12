Debbie Stubblefield has her hands full of fur. A volunteer of the East Mountain Companion Animal Project (EMCAP), she’s a self-reporting “foster fail,” having a house full of dogs she’s adopted over the years.

Last week, her pack grew from eight dogs to 12 following a head-on collision in Vaughn, New Mexico.

As News 13’s George Gonzales originally reported on January 4th, 40-year-old Missael Rodelo of El Paso “veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on.” In the aftermath of that crash, more than 60 chihuahuas were recovered, with some not surviving the wreck.

EMCAP is one of a handful of non-profit animal rescues that stepped in to help care for the animals. The 16-person volunteer organization took in close to 30 dogs, with others going to Cross my Paws, Bridges to Home, and Pawsitive Life.

Many northern New Mexico animal shelters are already dealing with overpopulation. The influx of dozens of new animals means a greater strain on the network of care. In response, EMCAP is asking area residents for donations of the following:

• Puppy pads

• Blankets

• Towels

• Toys

• Small breed food & puppy food

• Small & extra small clothing

• Small harnesses & leashes

• Paper towels.

Monetary donations are also being accepted on the organization’s GoFundMe page. Residents interested in adopting one of the many animals looking for a forever home are encouraged to stop by Woof Gang Bakery on Coors this Sunday, January 15th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.