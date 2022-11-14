The United States has a higher mortality rate for new mothers than other developed countries around the globe. That’s the finding of a Commonwealth Fund study conducted in 2020. The United Kingdom, France and Canada all had rates between 6.5 and 8.7 deaths per 100,000 live births. America had a rate of 17.4.

Perinatal Quality Collaboratives across the nation are working to reduce those numbers and provide better outcomes for new and growing families. The New Mexico Perinatal Collaborative has been developing relationships -as well as training- amongst hospitals throughout the state, employing new and best practices in perinatal care.

UnitedHealthcare recently awarded the Collaborative with a grant to help their rural outreach team. The team goes out to rural hospitals and facilities and works with doctors and nurses on training, while at the same time incorporating practices and values unique to each region.

Mary Kate Hildebrandt with the NM Perinatal Collaborative says that support like this is vital in expanding the organization’s reach, thereby expanding the aid they can provide to labor and delivery facilities. Through education, they hope to reduce the number of maternal deaths and prevent unnecessary c-sections and early-term deliveries.

To learn more about what UnitedHealthcare is doing to support non-profit organizations like the New Mexico Perinatal Collaborative, visit UHCCS.com/NewMexico.