With retail crime on the rise, one association is saying enough is enough. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is addressing the issues head-on. The Santa Fe chamber’s president and CEO, Bridget Dixson, and the state chamber’s president and CEO, Rob Black, came onto New Mexico Living to share the mission behind their work.

The New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association works with retail member companies and law enforcement agencies to share information leading to the prevention and prosecution of organized retail crime in the state. This year, the association is hosting its first annual conference.

The conference will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown. The event will host speakers like Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, and others.

Registration for the conference is $60. To learn more about the event, click here; to register, click here.