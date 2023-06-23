Bringing good vibes to people’s lives. That’s the inspiration behind the music of Brian De J.

The New Mexico Music award-winning artist has had quite the journey when it comes to his career in the music industry that lead him to become a pop Latino artist who continues to climb the ladder of success.

Brian is a first-generation American, born in Oregon to Mexican parents. Growing up, he was introduced to many different kinds of music, from corridos, raps, alternative, rock, reggae, and Latino music. He grew up playing in churches, learning how to sing and play the guitar at church. In 2018, he decided to start writing music and challenged himself to record a song. He recorded two Christian songs and was hooked on the process. He worked on learning how to produce and started releasing some singles with his new skills. He was asked to collaborate with a local artist, QWST, on a song “Una Probadita” which won the New Mexico Music Awards. he has recently released his latest single, ‘Adicto,’ which continues the Pop Latino vibe. ‘I love making music that makes people happy, feel love, and overall brings good vibes to people’s lives,’ explained Briand De J.