The New Mexico Museum of Natural History foundation is dedicated to advancing the educational, scientific, and cultural programs of the museum by raising funds, creating awareness, and generating community support. And their signature event “Chocolate Fantasy” is doing just that.

Chocolate Fantasy is celebrating 31 years of the foundation’s annual signature event and raises critical funds in support of the museum’s mission. This event will be on March 4, 2023, located at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science on March 4, 2023, from 7 – 11 p.m. Tickets are $250 each and will benefit the mission of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation.