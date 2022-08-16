The New Mexico Motor Events gets ready to hold the fourth annual New Mexico Cruise on Aug. 20. Owner Operator Michael Gonzales and Belen Main Street Partnership President Jay Peters stopped by to discuss this event.

The New Mexico Cruise features six starting locations this year. There is one starting location in Clovis, one in Santa Fe, another one in Rio Rancho and three in Albuquerque. The cruise is set to arrive at the historic Becker Avenue in Belen. At the arrival of the cruise, the public can enjoy a static car show, various vendors, food trucks and live music.

One of the goals of the event is to revitalize forgotten areas of the state: “the focus this year is to take our event and end up in locations that have fallen off the limelight,” says Gonzales. “Our group is all about revitalization and now we have the chance to show Belen to New Mexico,” adds Peters.

For more information, click here.