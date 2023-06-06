Feeling lucky? If so, the New Mexico Lottery’s latest Powerball Promotion could just be the thing to try your luck at. This time around it’s NASCAR. Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing for the New Mexico Lottery talked about an exciting Powerball promotion that is going on now.

Right now the Powerball NASCAR Playoff Promotion is happening until June 23. How it works is players must buy $6 or more on one ticket that will get them a promotional entry coupon with an 8-digit serial number. With that, they will enter it at promozone.nmlottery.com and have a chance to up to a million dollars. In New Mexico, there will be 15 winners that can win prices up to $1,000. That will also get an entry for a chance to enter a VIP NASCAR Ball Playoff Trip.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $991 million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than $144,000, New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship. For more information visit nmlottery.com.