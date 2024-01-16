It is a new year, and with the new year comes new opportunities to win. The New Mexico Lottery is kicking off the year with new promotions and second chances.

The director of advertising and marketing for the New Mexico Lottery, Wendy Ahlm, has all the details on what is in store this year. Ahlm says the lottery has two new promotions for 2024: the Mega Millions New Year 2024 Promotion, with 10 prizes of $2,024, and the Monsters Love Cash Second-Chance Promotion, with 14 prizes of $1,400 and one prize of $14,000.

To be entered into the Mega Millions Promotion, participants need to purchase $6 in New Mexico Mega Millions on one ticket; that ticket will come with an entry coupon containing a serial number that can be entered at this link. The Monsters Love Cash Promotion features six different ticket options that are each themed for Valentine’s Day.

All of the promotion tickets are for sale at locations that sell lottery tickets. To learn more about the promotions or other offerings from the New Mexico Lottery, click here.