The holiday season is here, and the New Mexico Lottery is cooking up some fun for Christmas. Ranging from holiday scratchers to a Cookbook Competition and more, the New Mexico Lottery has a lot in store when it comes to festive plans.

The New Mexico Lottery just launched a Cookbook Competition in anticipation of a game that will launch in 2024 that features a celebrity chef. The lottery will compile a cookbook with recipes from New Mexican lottery players, and participants will have the chance to win prizes. Three participants will each win $1,000, and up to 60 winners will get $50 worth of Lottery Bucks. To learn more about the Cookbook Competition, click here. Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

It is also holiday scratcher season for the New Mexico Lottery. The lottery is offering a second chance promotion with its holiday scratchers; the promotion allows players to enter their losing scratchers for a chance to win one of two $5,000 prizes or one of 60 $1,000 prizes. To learn more, click here.

Lottery scratchers can make great gifts, but the New Mexico Lottery wants to remind community members to not only play responsibly but also to gift responsibly; lottery tickets are for those 18 years old and over. To learn more about the New Mexico Lottery, click here.