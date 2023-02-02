The New Mexico lottery’s newest scratcher the ‘Oro scratcher’ have something extra associated with them. The NM Lottery is inviting all New Mexicans to write a song for the new scratchers to help them promote it.

You have to be 18 years and older and a resident of New Mexico to participate. The whole team is based on the new scratcher which is named ‘Oro’. So they want the song to mention the scratcher’s name.

The entries are due Feb. 17 by 3 p.m. The winner will win $3,000 plus a recording session and a $500 travel stipend. And there will be two runner-ups who will get $1,000 each.