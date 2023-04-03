The New Mexico Lottery has just dropped a new set of scratchers the Oro Scratchers. And in addition to testing your luck, these scratchers also have a music competition tied to them.

The Oro Scratchers have a lot of different values and if you don’t win anything you can enter them on a second game promotion to win $1 million dollars. The song winner was also picked his name is Arthur Allan Esquibel, and his inspiration for the song came from something that represented New Mexico that matched the theme.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $980 million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 144,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship. For more information visit nmlottery.com.