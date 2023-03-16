Greg Frost Sr. a renowned mortgage sales and marketing guru passed away on Monday, March 13. He was 73 years old.

Greg, the founder of Frost Mortgage Leading Group, was born in Los Angeles CA., according to the group’s website. He also became a standout football player and made his way to New Mexico and played for the University of New Mexico’s team.

Frost graduated from UNM in 1972 Business Administration degree, according to the mortgage lending groups website. Also, according to Frost’s LinkedIn bio, he topped $1 billion in personal production in 1999. It also states what made the feat especially notable is that he did it in Albuquerque with an average loan amount of under $99,000.

