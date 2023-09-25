Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet is Maximus or Max for short. Max is a Piebald Dachshund who is almost three years old. He is known to be stubborn and has an attitude but he loves to cuddle, kiss and eat snacks. The best part of his day is when his mom gets home from work.

Next, we have Niebla which means fog is Spanish. He is 172 pounds who is turning six years old today. Niebla has brought many laughs and smiles to the senor centers and V.A. hospital. He has even made an appearance in a local music video, “Took It For Granted” By ‘Lost in a Memory’.