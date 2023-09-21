Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
The first pet is Delta. Delta came from Pawsititve Life and was adopted by Sherry Voit in March. Voit says that Delta is her devoted helper and has become a master at bringing her owner anything and everything she needs. She also says Delta is very friendly and enjoys visits to the nursing home, where she spends time with the residents.
Next, we have Benny. Benny is a 4-and-a-half pound Minature Shitzu who is owned by David and Eunice Jaramillo. Eunice says that Benny’s sweet personality makes him a people magnet. Although, when he is around other dogs, he thinks he is the boss.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
