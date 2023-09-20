Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet our first pet, Chico. Chico is a 5-year-old Rottweiler who is owned by Michael Walsh. Walsh says he loves to destroy his toys, he has two cat siblings named Ned and Pippy and he enjoys going on hikes with his humans. Walsh also says that he has a killer side eye and even considers himself a lap dog even at 90 pounds.

Next, meet Bodhi. Bodhi is a sweet boy owned by Jennifer Moya. Moya says he has been her partner in crime since the pandemic. Bodhi goes everywhere with his owner and enjoys bike rides, hiking and being around friend and family. As you can tell from the photo, he also likes duck-watching.