Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today we have Able. He is owned by Victor Rivera who has owned Able for the past five years. Victor says that ABle is great with the grandkids and also makes a great doorbell by alerting his owner when anyone stops by.

Next, we have Diego. Diego is a Chihuahua mix who was adopted from the CABQ Animal Shelter during the pandemic by Sol Lopez. Sol says that he is the biggest cuddle bug and is a blessing to the family.