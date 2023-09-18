Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet is Soggy. Soggy has no fear of frogs as you can tell from the photo. He is owned by Jamie Walls. As you can tell, Soggy doesn’t have a worry in the world and is such a good boy.

The second pet is Penny. Penny is a beautiful German Shepherd. She is owned by Nicolette Ross. She says Penny is a happy pup who enjoys being outside swimming and chasing the ball.

Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.

