Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

First, we are featuring our first cat of the Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! Owl came from a barn and was taken in by Diego Marlar. Diego says that Owl enjoys walking through Alfalfa, viewing from the window and tasting cat gravy.

Our next pet is Rufus. Rufus is a 10-year-old Beagle who is owned by Steven Smith. Steven says that every day he spends with Rufus is a gift. This old dog is a big part of his family.