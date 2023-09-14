Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Our first featured pet is Sammy. Sammy is a 3-year-old miniature Dachshund who is owned by Julia Garza. Julia says, Sammy loves to cuddle and watch other people who have dog friends.

Our other feature pets include Oliver and Pebbles. This duo is owned by Cathleen Valencia. Oliver is a 16-year-old Papillon and Pebbles is a toy poodle. They enjoy relaxing like humans, as you can see from their photo.

Finally, we are featuring our first cat of the Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! Owl came from a barn and was taken in by Diego Marlar. Diego says that Owl is a fan of walking through Alfalfa, enjoying views from the window and a taste of cat gravy.