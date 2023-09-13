Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
The first featured pet is Sugar. Sugar is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who is owned by Loretta Lueras. Loretta says that Sugar loves to cuddle and gets her name because she is so sweet.
The second featured pet is Misty. Misty is a Yorkie Pup who is owned by Kate Kimber. Kate says Misty loves her playtime, treats and belly rubs.
Finally, meet Appa and Toph. They are Newfoundlands owned by Jennifer Flores. Flores says that these two giant pups weigh over 300 pounds combined and they both have big hearts.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.