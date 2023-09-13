Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first featured pet is Sugar. Sugar is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who is owned by Loretta Lueras. Loretta says that Sugar loves to cuddle and gets her name because she is so sweet.

The second featured pet is Misty. Misty is a Yorkie Pup who is owned by Kate Kimber. Kate says Misty loves her playtime, treats and belly rubs.

Finally, meet Appa and Toph. They are Newfoundlands owned by Jennifer Flores. Flores says that these two giant pups weigh over 300 pounds combined and they both have big hearts.