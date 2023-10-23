Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today’s first pet is Irene. Irene is a one-year-old toy Aussie-doodle who belongs to Rodney Rector. Rodney says she thinks she is a human baby who loves to be held and cuddled. Irene is afraid of the dark but loves playing with her tennis ball and following Rodney around the house.

Next, we have Ziggy. Ziggy also belongs to Rodney. Rodney says that Ziggy is the king of the house and is always looking after his sisters. He loves to be in the car, travel on road trips and play with his toys. According to Rodnye he does get too excited and rips them up

Finally, we have Elu. Elu just turned four this month. She belongs to Jeanette Salcido who says Elu’s name means fair or beautiful in the Zuni language. Jeanette also said that she has no kids, so Elu is super spoiled. She loves to eat, travel, swim and go hiking. The only thing she doesn’t like is baths. According yo Jeanette, she is lucky to have a companion who is great with people and other animals.