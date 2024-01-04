Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Chale who is almost 2-years-old and belongs to Brooke Varela. Brooke says that Chale is the protector of the family with a sweet side that brings out the best in her family. She enjoys waking up Brookes’ 15-year-old daughter for school and waits for her to get ready so she can go for a car ride along with a Starbucks run. According to Brooke, everywhere they go Chale makes a friend.

Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.

Release/Acknowledgment

Before you submit, please read below:

Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.