Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of June 3– June 10

Monday, June 6

The Hispano Philanthropic Society works with the community to promote local leadership

Dairy Month is this June, learn all about it

Check out a historic hotel in Cimarron, NM, the St. James Hotel

M’tucci’s is joining in on an ABQ Pride event

Tuesday, June 7

New Mexico Lottery has a new lucky number

Farm House Ale is hosting the biggest country event in Bernalillo

Wednesday, June 8