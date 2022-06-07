Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of June 3– June 10
Monday, June 6
- The Hispano Philanthropic Society works with the community to promote local leadership
- Dairy Month is this June, learn all about it
- Check out a historic hotel in Cimarron, NM, the St. James Hotel
- M’tucci’s is joining in on an ABQ Pride event
Tuesday, June 7
- New Mexico Lottery has a new lucky number
- Farm House Ale is hosting the biggest country event in Bernalillo
Wednesday, June 8
- Animal Humane NM is talking about microchips
- Dr. Elizabeth Hairston-Mcburrows came out with a new novel