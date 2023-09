The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Today we have Preston Montano. Preston plays flag football, soccer, basketball and even baseball! As you can see from the video he made his way into the end zone quickly as he does often during game plays. Preston has some favorite teams which include the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. When he is not busy with sports he also likes to fish and play on his oculus.

Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.

Before you submit, please read below:

Any videos or pictures submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.